IRGC Navy Commander: Iran Winner of Unequal War with US

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri underlined that Iran will be the victor of an unequal fight with the United States.

He reiterated that there is an international waterway in the Persian Gulf, but there are no international waters.

“The oil in the Persian Gulf belongs to Iran and its neighbors… When the enemies enter the Persian Gulf, our youths warn them sternly that they have no right to enter this waterway and they hold their heads down and change direction. We are the victors in this unequal fight against the enemies,” he added.

He said Iran would never back away from its interests.

Admiral Tangsiri pointed out that ninety percent of Iran's trade is conducted via the sea, adding, "Even our oil and gas are extracted from the sea basin. If we don’t have naval carriers and missiles, we won’t have a livelihood either."

The IRGC Navy commander said that during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, Iranian forces rendered one US aircraft carrier ineffective “with empty hands” in retaliation for the targeting of several Iranian oil tankers and other vessels by the US military.

Iran has time and again vowed to give a decisive response to any hostile move in the Strait of Hormuz that seeks to disrupt the security of the strategic waterway.

The Islamic Republic has also made it clear that it views US military presence in the region as a threat to its national security and a destabilizing factor in regional countries.

"When US forces enter the Persian Gulf, Iranian forces warn them away," Admiral Tangsiri said.