Protests Against Police Violence in France Extend to Switzerland

Islam Times - According to reports from the Swiss press, protests in solidarity with Nael M. reached Lausanne, Switzerland, as of last night.

The police statement indicated that protesters in the Flon neighborhood and Geneve Street vandalized shop windows, as well as the entrance door of a bookstore chain.

Approximately 50 municipal police officers were deployed to intervene in the events, while masked youths threw cobblestones at the police.

Videos circulating on social media, which are being investigated, show the police chasing a group on the street.

After the protests originated following the police shooting that resulted in Nael M's death in France, they have now spread to Belgium on the third day, resulting in the detention of 144 people.

During the demonstrations in Lausanne, where around 100 young people gathered to support the protests in France, seven individuals were detained. The age range of the detainees was reported to be between 15 and 24 years old, A News reported.