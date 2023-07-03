0
Monday 3 July 2023 - 09:03

Iraqi Official: Parl. Law to Expel American Troops Have to be Implemented

Story Code : 1067281
Iraqi Official: Parl. Law to Expel American Troops Have to be Implemented
"Mohammed Al-Sahaf", the spokesman of the "Al-Harak al-Qanuni" (Iraqi Legal Movement) movement, emphasized on Sunday that American terrorist troops have to be expelled from his country in accordance with a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament in early 2020 after the assassination of anti-terror commanders General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
 
According to Iraqi news website "Almaalomah", Al-Sahaf said, "The case of setting a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign [military] troops from Iraq was a media hype; However, the decision to expel foreign forces, especially American troops, is binding and has to be implemented."
Comment


Featured Stories
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
30 June 2023
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
Complaint Filed at ICJ against Canada for Violating Iran’s State Immunity
29 June 2023
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
Saudi Officials: Two Dead in Attack in Front of US Consulate in Jeddah
29 June 2023
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
President Raisi Hopes for Growing Muslim Unity in Eid Message
29 June 2023