Monday 3 July 2023 - 09:18

Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US

Story Code : 1067285
The Israeli war ministry and military on Sunday said the Tel Aviv regime would be procuring a third squadron of advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets from the United States.
 
The additional 25 aircraft would bring the Israeli Air Force’s F-35i fleet to 75 in the coming years.
 
In a joint statement, the war ministry and Israel army said war minister Yoav Gallant approved the recommendation proposed by army chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi; the director general of the ministry, Eyal Zamir; and chief of the IAF, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, to procure the third F-35i squadron, Times of Israel reported.
 
The ministry said it would issue an official letter of request (LOR) to the US military’s F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office. “This step will facilitate the approval and signing of the transaction in the coming months,” the statement said.
 
The deal was estimated at $3 billion, financed by US military aid to occupying Israeli regime.
