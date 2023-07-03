0
Monday 3 July 2023 - 09:22

Iran, Lebanon Emphasize Developing Bilateral Ties in All Fields

Iran, Lebanon Emphasize Developing Bilateral Ties in All Fields
In a meeting with Lebanese Minister of Labor Mustafa Bayram on Sunday, Iran’s Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Sowlat Mortazavi stated that the Islamic Republic is ready to share experiences with Lebanon in different economic, social and training areas.
 
Highlighting the readiness of Iran for the development of cooperation with Lebanon, Mortazavi pointed out that his ministry covers a major portion of the economy of the country and is active in different sectors including industrial, mineral, refinery, petrochemical, healthcare and treatment, insurance, and other fields.
 
Iran is ready to share its experiences and technical know-how with Lebanon in different fields, he underlined.
 
The Lebanese labor minister, for his part, stated that his country is vehemently interested in expanding cooperation with Iran in all fields.
 
Bayram went on to say that Lebanon has expressed its readiness to take maximum advantage of Iran’s experiences in the relevant fields.
 
In this meeting, a memorandum of understanding [MoU] was inked between the labor ministers of the two countries in the fields of labor relations, occupational inspection, HSE [Health, safety and Environment], technical and vocational training, socials security, development of entrepreneurship, labor market policies and other issues.
