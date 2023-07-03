0
Monday 3 July 2023 - 09:35

Macron Calls for Order to Be Restored Amid Violent Unrest in France Sparked by Teen’s Killing

Story Code : 1067292
Macron Calls for Order to Be Restored Amid Violent Unrest in France Sparked by Teen’s Killing
According to BFMTV, Macron convened a meeting at the Elysee Palace which included Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and several other ministers to address the ongoing situation in the country.
 
During the meeting, he asked the ministers to "continue to do everything in their power to restore order and guarantee a return to calm".
 
He also emphasized the importance of launching a comprehensive investigation to gain a deeper understanding of the unfolding situation.
 
Macron is set to meet with French National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet and Senate President Gerard Larcher on Monday, followed by a gathering with 220 mayors affected by the protests at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities have deployed armored vehicles in the city center of Marseille to take steps against the possibility of renewed protests.
 
Special police units are also on duty in Lyon following tense nights of protests in the city. 
 
Police also have been allowed to use drones in Paris and many surrounding cities for monitoring of protests.
 
In a statement, the Paris Police Department said that following the publication of a decree, the police were allowed from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am to use drones in Paris, in all cities in Seine-Saint-Denis and in some cities in Hauts-de-Seine.
 
Local Le Parisien newspaper reported that 7,000 police officers will be on duty Sunday evening in Paris and its suburbs.
 
Underlining that the government has been working hard to restore order in the country in recent days, Borne emphasized that attacks on public buildings such as police stations and municipalities are "unacceptable".
 
Footage circulating on social media showed a group of far-right activists marching through the streets of Lyon, chanting slogans such as “France belongs to the French”.
 
The nationwide protests over the killing of Nahel M., a 17-year-old teenager of Algerian descent, continue to shake France.
 
According to the Interior Ministry, on the fifth night of the protests, 577 vehicles and 74 buildings were set on fire and 871 fires were recorded in streets and other public spaces.
 
Nahel was shot at point-blank range by a police officer last Tuesday during a traffic check in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he ignored orders to stop.
 
The officer faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
30 June 2023
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023