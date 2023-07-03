Macron Calls for Order to Be Restored Amid Violent Unrest in France Sparked by Teen’s Killing

Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron urged the government on Sunday to take all necessary measures to restore order in the country following a fifth consecutive night of violent unrest sparked by the killing of a teenager last week by police.

During the meeting, he asked the ministers to "continue to do everything in their power to restore order and guarantee a return to calm".

He also emphasized the importance of launching a comprehensive investigation to gain a deeper understanding of the unfolding situation.

Macron is set to meet with French National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet and Senate President Gerard Larcher on Monday, followed by a gathering with 220 mayors affected by the protests at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities have deployed armored vehicles in the city center of Marseille to take steps against the possibility of renewed protests.

Special police units are also on duty in Lyon following tense nights of protests in the city.

Police also have been allowed to use drones in Paris and many surrounding cities for monitoring of protests.

In a statement, the Paris Police Department said that following the publication of a decree, the police were allowed from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am to use drones in Paris, in all cities in Seine-Saint-Denis and in some cities in Hauts-de-Seine.

Local Le Parisien newspaper reported that 7,000 police officers will be on duty Sunday evening in Paris and its suburbs.

Underlining that the government has been working hard to restore order in the country in recent days, Borne emphasized that attacks on public buildings such as police stations and municipalities are "unacceptable".

Footage circulating on social media showed a group of far-right activists marching through the streets of Lyon, chanting slogans such as “France belongs to the French”.

The nationwide protests over the killing of Nahel M., a 17-year-old teenager of Algerian descent, continue to shake France.

According to the Interior Ministry, on the fifth night of the protests, 577 vehicles and 74 buildings were set on fire and 871 fires were recorded in streets and other public spaces.

Nahel was shot at point-blank range by a police officer last Tuesday during a traffic check in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he ignored orders to stop.

The officer faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.

