Monday 3 July 2023 - 09:46

Story on Killing of Afghans at Iran Border Denied

Speaking to Iranian News Agency, the deputy commander of the Border Police for social and cultural affairs linked the image purportedly of Afghan citizens killed by the Iranian border guards to mischievous acts of hostile media outlets.
 
Rejecting the occurrence of any such incident, Colonel Reza Shirowjan said, “No armed clash has happened in the past days between the Islamic Republic of Iran’s border forces and the border violators at the common frontier of Iran and Afghanistan.”
 
His comments came after an undated photo of several bodies went viral in social media, purportedly showing Afghans that are claimed to have been shot by Iranian forces during illegal entry into Iran.
