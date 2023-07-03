0
Monday 3 July 2023 - 10:28

IRGC Develops New Missile Training System

Story Code : 1067300
The training system, designed and manufactured by the IRGC Ground Force’s experts, simulates all stages from loading and preparation to the launch of the Fath 360 missile for the officers.
 
The training system uses the airframe of a real Fath 360 missile, but its engine and warhead have been replaced by an “Arash” 122-mm rocket.

The training system that allows the missile officer to practice reloading and firing projectiles several times has increased the safety factors and reduced the training costs.
 
Fath 360 is a solid-fuel ballistic missile developed by the Iranian Defense Ministry. It has a length of over 5 meters, weighs 787 kilograms –including a 150-kg warhead- and reaches a velocity of Mach 4.
