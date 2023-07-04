0
Tuesday 4 July 2023 - 04:32

China Seeks to Expand Cooperation with Russian Navy

Story Code : 1067432
China Seeks to Expand Cooperation with Russian Navy
Li Shangfu spoke in Beijing with Nikolai Yevmenov, head of the Russian navy, and said he hoped both countries could "strengthen communication at all levels", according to a readout from the Chinese defense ministry, AFP reported.
 
He also said the two should "regularly organize joint exercises, joint cruises and joint military skills competition", as well as "expand practical cooperation in professional fields".
 
Moscow and Beijing should "make positive contributions to maintaining regional and world peace and stability", he said.
 
Yevmenov said the two countries should "continue to expand exchanges at all levels of the two countries' navies" and "continuously push the relationship between the two militaries to new heights", Beijing's readout said.
 
The talks were the most high-level between Chinese and Russian military officials since the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led his forces in a short-lived rebellion against Moscow's top military brass, a huge embarrassment for the Kremlin.
 
Beijing said it supported Russia in "protecting national stability" following the mutiny but leader Xi Jinping is yet to hold public talks with President Vladimir Putin over the incident.
 
China says it is a neutral party in the war in Ukraine.
 
China and Russia have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years, with their strategic partnership having only grown closer since the outbreak of the Ukraine war last year.
 
The two countries' militaries frequently hold joint drills.
 
The chief of staff of Russia's armed forces, Valery Gerasimov, said last month his country's strong military partnership with China provided stability around the world.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
30 June 2023
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023