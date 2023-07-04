0
Tuesday 4 July 2023 - 04:34

Iran Gains Access to Digital Data Captured in Raid on MKO Camp

Story Code : 1067433
The head of the Iranian administration’s information council said on Monday that a consignment of hard drives and computer cases confiscated during the recent raid on the MKO camp near Tirana have reached Iran.
 
Sepehr Khalaji announced in a post on his Twitter account that Iranian experts are retrieving data from the devices and detecting the MKO’s “links, sabotage cells and blind spots”.
 
In late June, the Albanian police forces raided a camp hosting the MKO due to its engagement in “terror and cyber-attacks” against foreign institutions.
 
At least one MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp, known as Ashraf-3, in the northwest of the capital Tirana.
 
An informed source has said that the computer servers captured in the raid contain important information, including data about the terrorist group’s links and elements inside Iran.
 
MKO members spent many years in Iraq, where they were hosted and armed by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. They sided with Saddam during the 1980-88 imposed war against Iran and then helped him quell domestic uprisings in various parts of the Arab country.
 
The notorious group is responsible for killing thousands of Iranian civilians and officials after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
 
More than 17,000 Iranians, many of them civilians, have been killed at the hands of the MKO in different acts of terrorism including bombings in public places, and targeted killings.
