Palestinian Factions React to the “Israeli” Aggression on Jenin

Islam Times - The Palestinian Resistance faction react to the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s large-scale air attacks on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the West Bank, which caused the martyrdom of nine Palestinians and wounded 50 others.

“Our Mujahideen [fighters] were able to detonate a number of Tariq-1 explosive devices, which were used for the first time, in an armored jeep this morning, causing it to be disabled and catch fire, killing and injuring those inside it,” the group added.

The group further said its fighters are confronting the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops during their attempt to advance by targeting them with heavy barrages.

“Despite the air strikes, our Mujahideen [fighters] managed to thwart the attempt of the occupying forces to advance after engaging in violent clashes with them,” the al-Quds Brigades [AQB] – Jenin Battalion said.

For its part, the Hamas resistance movement’s military wing the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades [IQB] in the Jenin camp said, “Our Mujahideen [fighters] from all the Palestinian factions are facing the [‘Israeli’] occupation army in the alleys of Jenin camp, inflicting direct casualties on them.”

“We announce that a number of the occupation soldiers fell into an elaborate and coordinated ambush between the military arms in the camp while they were trying to advance through one of the houses,” the group went on to say.

The al-Qassam Brigades added, “We challenge the occupation army to announce its confirmed losses – the dead and the injured.

It announced that “The Mujahideen in Jenin camp shot down two drones since the beginning of the aggression.”

“We affirm that all options are open to our Mujahideen [fighters] to respond to the occupation's encroachment and curb its aggression against Jenin,” the al-Qassam Brigades said.

However, the group warned the “Israelis”, “We tell our enemy that: you will not leave Jenin as you entered it.”

The Mujahideen Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, issued a brief statement on the ongoing situation in Jenin.

“Our mujahideen [fighters] are fighting bravely the Battle of Jenin alongside the al-Quds Brigades, the al-Qassam Brigades, the al-Aqsa Brigades and the resistance factions to confront this brutal Zionist aggression against Jenin,” the group said in their statement.

It added, “We affirm that we will continue in this battle until this enemy withdraws disgracefully; it will not undermine the determination of our Resistance and our people.”

Moreover, the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Factions issued a statement, mourning the martyrdom of Palestinian freedom fighters in the occupied refugee camp of Jenin.

“The citizens of Jenin have displayed unwavering resilience in the face of the brutal ‘Israeli’ occupation forces, making great sacrifices for their cause,” the statement read.

“Since late Sunday night, the ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces [IOF] have been launching a full-scale offensive against the densely populated camp in a failed attempt to crush the Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank,” the statement added.

The statement of the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Factions continued, “In response to this vicious aggression, the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Factions released the following statement:

First: We salute the Palestinian freedom fighters in occupied Jenin who have been steadfastly standing against the hideousness of the ‘Israeli’ occupation. We also salute the Palestinian people who embrace and safeguard the resistance fighters.

Second: The chamber is in an ongoing session to closely monitor the barbaric aggression on Jenin. The Palestinian resistance will not allow the occupation forces to encroach upon the people of Jenin and single them out.

Third: The continuation of the aggression against Jenin and the behavior of the occupation forces will determine the nature of the resistance's response.

Fourth: We call upon the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank and the neighboring cities of Jenin to support occupied Jenin and confront the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces. We urge the resistance fighters in all arenas to remain prepared to respond to the brutal aggression should it persist.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s [PIJ] al-Quds Brigades [AQB] – Jenin Battalion said, “In response to the ongoing aggression and as part of the Fury of Jenin battle, our Mujahideen [fighters] carried out several qualitative strikes against the [‘Israeli’] occupation forces and their vehicles since the morning.”