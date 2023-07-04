0
Tuesday 4 July 2023

President Assad Receives Safadi: Refugees File Merely Humanitarian

President Assad Receives Safadi: Refugees File Merely Humanitarian
During the meeting, President al- Assad stressed that the safe return of Syrian refugees to their villages and towns is a priority for the Syrian State, with the need to secure “the basic structure” for this return and the requirements of reconstruction and rehabilitation with all their forms, and to support that process with the early recovery projects that enable the returnees to practice their normal life.
 
President al-Assad noted that all the measures taken by Syria, whether at the legislative or legal level or at the level of reconciliations, contribute to providing the best environment for the return of refugees.
 
The President stressed that the refugees’ file is a purely humanitarian and moral issue that should not be politicized in any way.
 
Minister Safadi, for his part, presented the latest efforts exerted by Jordan with respect to the return of Syrian refugees and the new proposals crystallized in this regard in coordination with the Arab Contact Group and the United Nations.
 
Safadi stressed Jordan’s support for stability in Syria and his country’s keenness to work with the Syrian government in bilateral domains that enhance cooperation between the two countries and contribute to the return of Syrian refugees.
 
In this context, Jordan’s top diplomat underlined that the most realistic and beneficial option is to gradually address the impacts of the Syrian crisis.
