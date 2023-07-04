0
Hezbollah Voices Support to All Choices of Palestinian Resistance in Face of Zionist Aggression on Jenin

Story Code : 1067442
In a statement, Hezbollah praised the heroic response of the resistance factions and the brave camp residents who have been confronting the occupation forces with courage and steadfastness and inflicting losses on the enemy’s elite troops and war machinery.
 
The statement added, “The Palestinian fighters (mujahideen) have once again demonstrated their vigilance and ability to stand up to the enemy’s arrogance and thwart its goals, despite the Israeli use of elite forces and the most advanced and deadly weapons.”
 
Hezbollah stressed that the outcomes of this battle will reveal the enemy’s foolishness and misinterpretation of the will of the struggling Palestinian people, who have strength and determination as well as choices and means that will make the enemy regret its action.
 
Hezbollah, finally, offered the deepest condolences and blessings to the dear Palestinian people and their resistance factions on the martyrdom of a number of Palestinians, affirming absolute support to the choices they (resistance factions) deem appropriate to deter the enemy and protect the Palestinian people and their sanctities.
