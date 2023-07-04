0
Tuesday 4 July 2023 - 04:56

For second Time, Netanyahu Bypasses Ben-Gvir: He Would Leak Details of Jenin Operation

Story Code : 1067446
For second Time, Netanyahu Bypasses Ben-Gvir: He Would Leak Details of Jenin Operation
Israeli Channel 13 reported that Netanyahu has avoided convening the security cabinet in advance of the commencement of the aggression in Jenin amid fears that Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich and so-called National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir would leak details.
 
Netanyahu, along with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi kept Smotrich and Ben-Gvir in the dark over the operation in Jenin, the Israeli media outlet added.
 
Earlier in May, Netanyahu and Gallant decided to not bring far-right ministers into the picture of the aggression on Gaza as they feared taht Ben Gvir “would hint at the operation or otherwise undermine the surprise element of the strikes,” according to a report by Ynet.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
30 June 2023
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
US To Sell $440mn Arms to Chinese Taipei
30 June 2023