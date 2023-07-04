For second Time, Netanyahu Bypasses Ben-Gvir: He Would Leak Details of Jenin Operation

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister bypassed far-right allies by not letting them know about the military operation in Jenin over leaks concerns, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Netanyahu, along with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi kept Smotrich and Ben-Gvir in the dark over the operation in Jenin, the Israeli media outlet added.

Earlier in May, Netanyahu and Gallant decided to not bring far-right ministers into the picture of the aggression on Gaza as they feared taht Ben Gvir “would hint at the operation or otherwise undermine the surprise element of the strikes,” according to a report by Ynet.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that Netanyahu has avoided convening the security cabinet in advance of the commencement of the aggression in Jenin amid fears that Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich and so-called National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir would leak details.