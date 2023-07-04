Iran Condemns France for Hosting Recent Meeting of MKO

Islam Times - Iran has strongly condemned France for hosting a recent meeting of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq terrorist organization (MKO), warning the French government of the political and legal consequences of its move.

“Instead of repeating their past brazen mistakes in supporting the killers of the Iranian people and [instead of] focusing on [finding a] radical solution for their country’s profound problems and crisis, and correcting their biased and racist treatment of French citizens, the French authorities pave the way for the meeting of terrorists who have been recently put to shame in Albania,” the spokesman said.

Kan'ani then warned the French government against the political and legal consequences of its support for and hosting of terrorists and murderers of Iranian citizens and officials.

“Those terrorists, who have betrayed their own country and nation by committing shocking and horrible crimes, will certainly not hesitate to betray their foreign supporters as well. Therefore, those who support terrorists will not only fail to benefit from them but will be also finally harmed by the [terrorist] moves of these evildoers,” he said.

Kan'ani concluded his remarks by advising the French politicians to pay more attention to the demands of their own people instead of supporting such terrorist groups, which only foment terrorism and chaos in other countries.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman’s remarks came after the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said earlier on Sunday that it is seriously pursuing terrorists beyond the country's borders, following successful operations that led to the arrest of individuals affiliated with the MKO terror cult.

The ministry said it has consistently warned European intelligence and security services about the MKO's ongoing terrorist activities, particularly from their main base in Albania and other Western countries, stressing that “the Islamic Republic of Iran has put the hunt for the terrorists beyond the borders high on its agenda.”

It also commended the Albanian government for its recent action against MKO terrorists during a raid on their camp in the northwestern region of the capital, Tirana, describing the operation conducted by the Albanian police as a “step forward.”

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

Albanian police forces entered the MKO camp, known as Ashraf-3, on June 20 due to its engagement in “terror and cyberattacks” against foreign institutions. Authorities seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities. At least one person was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp.

More than a week later, police in Albania entered the Ashraf-3 camp again and security forces were deployed at the entrance to the camp to control all vehicles leaving the site.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama later said the MKO must leave the country if it wants to use Albanian soil to fight against Iran, adding that his country has no intention of being at war with Iran and "does not accept anyone who has abused our hospitality."

The European Union, Canada, the United States and Japan had previously listed the MKO as a "terrorist organization."

In 2012, the group was taken off the US list of terrorist organizations. The EU followed suit, removing the group from its list of terrorist organizations.

