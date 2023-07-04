0
Tuesday 4 July 2023 - 05:54

Three Explosions Hit Washington DC

Story Code : 1067460
Three Explosions Hit Washington DC
The devices exploded outside stores in the northeast of the capital within 15 minutes of each other, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).
 
The first attack occurred around 4:30 am inside an ATM attached to a bank on the 2300 block of Washington Place and moments later, another device was detonated outside of a store in the 700 block of H Street. Around 4:45 am, a nearby grocery store was hit with a “Molotov cocktail-style object”, police said.
 
The businesses were closed at the time of the incident and no one was injured.
 
Pictures shared by a 32-year-old DC resident on Twitter showed damage to one of the targeted structures, The Independent reported.
 
Law enforcement are hunting for the suspects and the vehicle they used to flee the scenes.
 
MPD said in a statement that the perpetrators appeared to have targeted commercial establishments, but not members of the public.
 
No vehicle description, suspect lookout or motive has been released as of Sunday evening.
