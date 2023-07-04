Medvedev: Nuclear Apocalypse 'Quite Probable'

Islam Times - Russia’s former president early Monday said that the scenario of a nuclear apocalypse is “quite probable.”

Medvedev argued that there are at least two reasons for such a scenario to occur, citing the ongoing confrontation between Russia and the West as the first cause.

“The world is in a confrontation much worse than during the Caribbean crisis, because our opponents have decided to really defeat the largest nuclear power – Russia,” Medvedev further said, Anadolu Agency reported.

The second reason, he said, is the lack of a taboo concerning the use of nuclear weapons, which he said have already been used before.

In late April, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Putin's powerful security council said that the world is probably on the verge of a new world war and the risks of a nuclear confrontation were rising.

He said such a new world war was not inevitable but the risks of a nuclear confrontation were growing and more serious than concerns about climate change.

“I will note one thing that politicians of all stripes do not like to admit: A nuclear apocalypse is not only possible, but also quite probable,” Dmitry Medvedev said in a statement on Telegram.