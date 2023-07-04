0
Tuesday 4 July 2023 - 05:58

Medvedev: Nuclear Apocalypse 'Quite Probable'

Story Code : 1067462
Medvedev: Nuclear Apocalypse
“I will note one thing that politicians of all stripes do not like to admit: A nuclear apocalypse is not only possible, but also quite probable,” Dmitry Medvedev said in a statement on Telegram.
 
Medvedev argued that there are at least two reasons for such a scenario to occur, citing the ongoing confrontation between Russia and the West as the first cause.
 
“The world is in a confrontation much worse than during the Caribbean crisis, because our opponents have decided to really defeat the largest nuclear power – Russia,” Medvedev further said, Anadolu Agency reported.
 
The second reason, he said, is the lack of a taboo concerning the use of nuclear weapons, which he said have already been used before.
 
In late April, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Putin's powerful security council said that the world is probably on the verge of a new world war and the risks of a nuclear confrontation were rising.
 
He said such a new world war was not inevitable but the risks of a nuclear confrontation were growing and more serious than concerns about climate change.
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
30 June 2023
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023