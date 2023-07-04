0
Tuesday 4 July 2023 - 06:00

US Arming ISIL in Syria with Chemical Weapons: Russian Intel

Story Code : 1067463
US Arming ISIL in Syria with Chemical Weapons: Russian Intel
"According to the information available in the SVR, the technique of their use was practiced in May in the Syrian province of Idlib by militants of the CIA-controlled local wing of Al-Qaeda. About 100 civilians were poisoned back then," the statement read.
 
The SVR stressed that the US had handed over "missiles with warheads filled with poisonous substances" to ISIL terrorist organization in southern Syria, according to Sputnik. 
 
Deputy Commander of the US Central Command Vice Admiral James Malloy is responsible for such operations in southern Syria and the Damascus region, the SVR added.
 
"[US President Joe] Biden’s team is doing everything to disrupt the Arab-Syrian normalization, to discredit the leadership of Syria. For this purpose, provocations are being prepared, including with the use of chemical poisonous substances,” the statement added.
 
About a third of Syria remains occupied, including by the United States, which controls oil and food producing regions east of the Euphrates River.
 
Washington holds military camps on these territories and trains the terrorists.
 
Syrian officials have slammed the US and its allies over the dirty war, and demanded that all foreign forces not explicitly invited by the Damascus government leave the country, and allow Syria to restore full control over its internationally recognized borders.
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
30 June 2023
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023