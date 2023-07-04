0
Tuesday 4 July 2023 - 06:03

Quran Burning Could Damage Sweden's Image, Says FM

Quran Burning Could Damage Sweden
Speaking to the local daily Sydsvenskan on Monday, Tobias Billstrom said the Swedish state is struggling to save its reputation.
 
"Sweden's good image will change in the long run if it continues to be portrayed as Islamophobic. It is difficult to predict what the consequences will be in the process of Sweden's NATO membership approval. Defense is also important,” the foreign minister said, drawing attention to Turkey’s reservations in ratifying Sweden’s accession to NATO.
 
The statement said, "The Swedish government understands that the Islamophobic actions of individuals in the demonstrations in the country can be offensive to Muslims. We strongly condemn these actions that do not reflect the views of the Swedish government in any way."
 
"Racism, xenophobia and their related intolerance have no place in Sweden or Europe," the ministry said, describing the burning of the Quran and other holy books as a "clear provocation”.
 
"In Sweden, freedom of expression enjoys strong protection. But naturally this does not mean that the Government supports every opinion that is expressed. Public gatherings that are entirely legal can also be polarizing and offensive," the ministry said, Anadolu Agency reported.
 
It added, "Demonstrations like that held on Wednesday are just that. And they also have serious consequences for Sweden’s internal safety and security."
 
A man tore up and burned a Quran in Sweden’s capital Stockholm last week, resulting in strong condemnation from several states.
 
While Swedish police have rejected several recent applications for anti-Quran demonstrations, courts have over-ruled those decisions, saying they infringed on freedom of speech.
 
On Sunday, an Islamic grouping of 57 states said collective measures are needed to prevent acts of desecration of the Quran and international law should be used to stop religious hatred.
 
Following the recent Quran desecration in Sweden, the Islamic Republic of Iran halted the process of dispatching its newly-appointed ambassador to Stockholm. Theran also summoned the Swedish charge de affairs on Thursday.
