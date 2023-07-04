0
Tuesday 4 July 2023 - 06:05

US Secretary of Treasury to Visit China This Week

Story Code : 1067465
US Secretary of Treasury to Visit China This Week
"Secretary Yellen’s travel follows President [Joe] Biden’s directive after his meeting with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] last November to deepen communication between the US and the PRC on a range of issues, including on the global macroeconomy and financial developments," the statement reads.
 
"While in Beijing, Secretary Yellen will discuss with PRC officials the importance for our countries - as the world’s two largest economies - to responsibly manage our relationship, communicate directly about areas of concern, and work together to address global challenges," the statement continued.
 
According to the US Department of Treasury, Washington is following three principles in building its economic relations with Beijing.
 
"First, we seek to secure our national security interests along with those of our allies and to protect human rights through targeted actions that are not intended to gain economic advantage. Second, we seek a healthy economic relationship with China that fosters mutually beneficial growth and innovation and expands economic opportunity for American workers and businesses," the statement noted.
 
"Finally, we also seek to cooperate on urgent global challenges like climate change and debt distress," the US Department of Treasury added, TASS reported.
 
On June 18-19, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing and met with members of the Chinese leadership. He said that a number of representatives from the US administration would also visit China in the near future.
 
The secretary of state also said that he had invited Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to visit Washington and the top Chinese diplomat had accepted the invitation. This was the first visit by the US’ top diplomat to China since October 2018.
