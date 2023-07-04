Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor

Islam Times - Moscow was targeted in an attempted drone strike on Tuesday morning, the mayor of the Russian capital has said.

“As of now, the attacks have been repelled by air defenses. All of the detected UAVs were destroyed,” Sergey Sobyanin said in a statement.The mayor noted that no casualties were caused, and that emergency services have been working in the affected areas of Novaya Moskva (New Moscow), which is part of the city, and the surrounding Moscow Region.Temporary flight restrictions around of the capital’s Vnukovo Airport have been lifted, Sobyanin said.Earlier, a source in the emergency services told TASS news agency that two incoming drones had been downed on the outskirts of Moscow, while another was allegedly intercepted in Kaluga Region, to the southwest of the capital.“According to preliminary data, three drones were heading towards Moscow… Two were suppressed by radio electronic warfare means in New Moscow, and one in the Kaluga region,” the source told TASS.There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage on the ground. The debris of the two drones intercepted in the outskirts of Moscow fell in the open field near the Valuevo settlement around 5 kilometers away from the Vnukovo airport, another source told RIA Novosti.At least ten morning flights en route to Vnukovo were redirected to the capital’s two other airports, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo, according to the airport’s website.Multiple eyewitnesses reported hearing at least two blasts in the New Moscow district of the city around 6am local time, while several Telegram channels shared videos of smoke in the air.Two weeks ago the Russian military foiled a Ukrainian raid on Moscow Region which involved three aircraft-type drones. The “terrorist attack” on the region’s facilities did not result in any casualties or damage as the UAVs were suppressed by electronic warfare means, lost control and crashed, according to the Defense Ministry.This is not the first time Ukraine has attempted to attack targets in Moscow Region and the capital itself. Last month, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Kiev launched an attack on Moscow involving eight drones which were either shot down by air defenses, or suppressed by electronic warfare means. That raid damaged several residential buildings, but did not cause any serious injuries.