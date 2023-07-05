0
Wednesday 5 July 2023 - 02:50

Moscow Accuses US, Allies of Sponsoring 'Terrorist Regime' after Drone Attack

Story Code : 1067659
Her comments came after an attempted drone attack on Moscow early Tuesday.
 
Zakharova said that the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by the "Kiev regime" targeted areas with civilian infrastructure, including Vnukovo airport, which also serves foreign flights. She described the drone incursion as another act of terrorism by Ukraine, according to RT.
 
Zakharova further claimed that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is conducting these terrorist attacks using weapons provided by the West or funded by Western countries. She called it international terrorism and urged the international community to recognize the role of the US, UK, and France, who are members of the UN Security Council, in sponsoring the alleged terrorist regime in Ukraine.
 
The Russian defense ministry previously reported that five Ukrainian drones were involved in the attempted attack on Moscow. Four of them were intercepted and shot down by air defenses over the Novaya Moskva area, while another UAV was disabled by electronic warfare and crashed in the Odintsovo district of Moscow Region. The ministry stated that there were no casualties or damage on the ground as a result of the incursion.
 
In May, the Russian defense ministry accused Kiev of launching a major attack on Moscow using eight drones, resulting in damage to residential buildings and minor injuries to two people. Earlier in the same month, two UAVs were disabled by air defenses while attempting to target the Kremlin.
 
Ukrainian officials denied involvement, but Moscow labeled the incident as a pre-planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt by Kiev on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life.
