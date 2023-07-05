0
Wednesday 5 July 2023 - 02:52

FM Hails Iran’s Full SCO Membership

Story Code : 1067660
During an SCO summit, held via videoconference on Tuesday, Iran formally became a member of the organization.
 
In a post on his Twitter account, Amirabdollahian hailed the full SCO membership as a new achievement for the great Iranian nation resulting from the administration’s active diplomacy.
 
“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a major step in pursuing the comprehensive foreign policy and strengthening the policy of neighborliness and orientation to Asia,” he added.
 
The foreign minister stated that as the ninth permanent member of the SCO, Iran will make efforts to promote cooperation, fulfill the organization’s goals, and enjoy its advantages in full.
 
“Multilateralism is the fundamental strategy of progressive countries in promoting foreign relations and international cooperation,” Amirabdollahian underlined.
 
He also applauded the joint efforts by the Iranian administration and parliament in ratifying various documents relating to the SCO membership.
