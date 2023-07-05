0
Wednesday 5 July 2023 - 02:53

Stoltenberg to Remain NATO Secretary General for Another Year

Story Code : 1067662
Stoltenberg to Remain NATO Secretary General for Another Year
"Honoured by #NATO Allies' decision to extend my term as Secretary General until 1 October 2024," he wrote on Twitter, TASS reported.
 
According to a statement by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, this decision will be formally approved at a summit in Vilnius. "NATO Allies agreed on Tuesday (4 July 2023) to extend the mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by a further year, until 1 October 2024. The decision will be endorsed by NATO Heads of State and Government at the Vilnius Summit."
 
Stoltenberg has served as the NATO secretary general since 2014. Earlier, NATO Spokeswoman Oana Lungescu told the DPA news agency that Stoltenberg did not intend to continue serving past his current term, which ends in September.
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
Albanian Police Re-enter MKO Terrorists Camp
30 June 2023
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
Canberra May Send Decommissioned F-18 Fighter Planes to Kyiv
30 June 2023