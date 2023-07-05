0
Wednesday 5 July 2023 - 02:55

Iran Abhors Lunatic Israeli Raids on Jenin

Story Code : 1067663
In a statement released on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani categorically condemned the criminal Israeli army’s air and ground raids on the Jenin camp.
 
Expressing concern about the humanitarian consequences of such brazen Israeli crimes and the butchering of tens of innocent Palestinians, destruction of their houses and their forced displacement, the spokesman called for immediate action by the United Nations, the UN Security Council and the international community and organizations to stop the Zionists’ lunatic crimes.
 
He stressed that the Palestinian nation and resistance groups have the legitimate right to self-defense against the aggressive Zionist regime.
 
Kanaani underlined that the terrorist Israeli army’s ruthless attacks on various parts of the West Bank could by no means help the Zionist regime revive its hollow and lost power in the face of the Palestinian youth’s courageous resistance.
 
The fabricated might of the Israeli regime was shattered long ago not only in the minds of the Palestinian people and youth but also in the minds of the occupier regime’s citizens, the Iranian spokesman stated.
 
He denounced the Israeli regime’s terrorist activities as futile attempts that will not help the illusion of stabilization of the apartheid Zionist regime’s power.
 
At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin and one in Ramallah as Israel’s largest raid in decades in the occupied West Bank enters its second day.
 
UN agencies have raised concerns over the scale of the Israeli regime’s assault, adding that first aid responders are being prevented from reaching critically injured people.
 
The Palestinian Red Crescent said it has evacuated about 3,000 people from the Jenin camp, where some 14,000 people live in an area of less than half a square kilometer.
