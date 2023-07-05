0
Wednesday 5 July 2023 - 02:57

Russia to Finance Rasht-Astara Railway

Story Code : 1067665
Igor Levitin said transport and transit via Iran’s route is of paramount importance to Russia, noting that the issue of the development of a railway between Iran and Russia is a major part of facilitating the ties and thus the Russian government has decided to finance the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway. 
 
Efforts are underway to increase the volume of exchanges of goods to 30 million tons, he said, adding that Russia has considered a budget line for the construction of ships in the Caspian Sea.
 
Russia expects transit cooperation will develop with India and Iran for the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor, he underlined.
