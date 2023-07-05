Russia to Finance Rasht-Astara Railway

Islam Times - The Russian president’s special assistant said the volume of exchanges of goods with Iran in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is expanding, adding that the construction operation of the Rasht-Astara Railway will be financed by Moscow.

Efforts are underway to increase the volume of exchanges of goods to 30 million tons, he said, adding that Russia has considered a budget line for the construction of ships in the Caspian Sea.

Russia expects transit cooperation will develop with India and Iran for the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor, he underlined.

Igor Levitin said transport and transit via Iran’s route is of paramount importance to Russia, noting that the issue of the development of a railway between Iran and Russia is a major part of facilitating the ties and thus the Russian government has decided to finance the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway.