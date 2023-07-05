0
Wednesday 5 July 2023 - 04:07

Hamas Official Urges World to Stop Aggression on Jenin

Story Code : 1067667
Hamas Official Urges World to Stop Aggression on Jenin
"We condemn the position of the American administration and the British government that is biased towards the continuous Zionist aggression against our besieged people in the Jenin camp," the head of the Department of National Relations Abroad of Hamas, Ali Barakeh, said in a statement.
 
The Hamas official also called on the Arab and Islamic countries and the freedom-seeking people in the world to take urgent action to stop the aggression and prevent the displacement of Palestinian people from their camp.
 
Barakeh also called for supporting the Palestinian steadfastness until they are able to return to their homes.
