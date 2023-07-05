0
Wednesday 5 July 2023 - 04:13

Syria Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Jenin, Supports Palestinian People

Story Code : 1067670
Syria Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Jenin, Supports Palestinian People
“The Syrian Arab Republic followed with big concern the ‘Israeli’ brutal aggression on our resilient brothers in Jenin of occupied Palatine, which claimed the lives of a large number of martyrs and injured scores others,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
 
The statement added that Syria expresses its deepest condolence to the families of martyrs and wounded.
 
It said that Syria renews its full support for the Palestinian people in their struggle against the “Israeli” occupation to obtain their full rights, and calls on the United Nations to take immediate action and put an end to these crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable.
 
The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops at midnight launched a wide land and air aggression on Jenin and besieged it with 1000 soldiers
