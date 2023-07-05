0
Wednesday 5 July 2023 - 04:14

Nuke Chief: Iran Emerging as Hub of Radiopharmaceuticals

In comments at a cultural event, Eslami highlighted Iran’s progress in the development of radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, saying the production capacity in this scientific sector could be increased by five to seven times.
 
“Considering the capacities that have been created, Iran will soon emerge as a hub of production and export of radiopharmaceuticals,” he stated.
 
Lauding the AEOI’s strides during the past 16 months in plasma science and technologies, Eslami said local experts have also made great progress in developing radiation technologies used in the medical and agricultural sectors.
 
He also pointed to the production of high-quality heavy water in the country, noting that Iran has gained a strong position in this industry in the world and can export the glut of its heavy water to other countries.
 
Eslami further hailed Iran’s major steps in achieving the purpose of generating 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity, which has been emphasized by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.
 
In December 2022, the AEOI chief said Iran aims to become a global hub for manufacturing deuterium drugs.
 
“In a not too distant future we will turn into a hub for manufacturing drugs based on deuterium which are good alternatives to chemical drugs and have lower side effects in comparison [to those drugs],” he stated.
 
The AEOI launched a second phase of its deuterium production unit in Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility in central Iran in April 2021.
