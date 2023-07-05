0
Wednesday 5 July 2023 - 04:16

French Protests: Damage Estimated at Over $1b

Story Code : 1067672
French Protests: Damage Estimated at Over $1b
Bezieux made the remark in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper, noting that it seems to be still too early to release accurate statistics about the damage caused by the protests in France although he said the figure could exceed one billion euros.
 
He said the figure does not include the damage inflicted in France's tourism industry.
 
The one-week unrest in France is a reaction to police brutality in a suburban area of Paris after an officer shot dead a 17-year-old boy last Tuesday. The protests have seriously damaged France’s reputation as a major tourism hub in Europe.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023