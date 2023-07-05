“Israel” Forces Thousands of Palestinians to Leave Their Homes in Jenin

Islam Times - “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops have forced hundreds of Palestinian families in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp to leave their homes, as the regime continues its savage aggression against the camp’s residents.

So far, more than 10 Palestinians have lost their lives and scores of others been injured in the barbaric offensive, whose main focus is the Jenin refugee camp.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Red Crescent on Monday, IOF troops have forced hundreds of families in the Jenin camp to leave their homes in preparation for demolishing them in order to reach the resistance fighters.

The statement confirmed the evacuation of about 500 families from inside the Jenin camp, adding, "We are facing difficulty in moving inside the camp as roads are closed due to the destruction" caused by Israel's attack.

It said a total of 3,000 Palestinian citizens have been evacuated from Jenin so far, and the number is increasing, as “Israeli” authorities are threatening to destroy the entire camp.

Palestinians citizens leaving their homes say the entity’s forces had threatened to target them if they refused to go, and some of them said IOF troops fired live shots at them while they were inside their homes.

According to Palestinian media reports, as the camp's residents were leaving, IOF troops used gas bombs against them.

The mayor of Jenin told Palestinian outlets that the “Israeli” army is deliberately demolishing houses in the Jenin camp after displacing their residents and the extent of the destruction is large.

Reacting to the entity’s inhumane moves, the Palestinian Authority’s [PA] Foreign Ministry issued a statement, strongly condemning "the crime of expelling and displacing Palestinian families in the Jenin camp from their homes under flimsy security pretexts."

Meanwhile, the Palestinian factions coordination committee announced a day of general strike on Tuesday, which will be observed by all walks of life. It added that there will also be a large rally at noon "to support our people who are subjected to a massacre in the city and camp of Jenin."

A senior official of the Islamic Jihad movement said forcible expulsion of Palestinian citizens from their homes is part of the “Israeli” entity's so-called transfer project, which the occupying regime seeks to implement in the West Bank.

IOF troops’ brutal attack on the Jenin camp started, with the regime's forces making the camp and the entire city of Jenin target of their incessant land and aerial assaults.