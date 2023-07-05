0
Wednesday 5 July 2023 - 04:22

US Gives “Israel” Green Light to Continue Onslaught Against Palestinians in Jenin

A White House “National Security” Council spokesperson said that the US supports “‘Israel’s’ security and right to defend its people” against what he called “terrorist groups.”
 
The White House, he added, is “closely monitoring the situation in the West Bank”.
 
The remarks came hours after the Tel Aviv regime waged a major aerial and ground offensive in Jenin and its refugee camp, murdering at least eight Palestinians and injuring dozens, some of them listed in critical or serious condition.
 
The military assault appeared to be the largest attack in the occupied West Bank in around two decades as the regime deployed armed drones and hundreds of troops against the innocent Palestinians.
 
In another development on Monday, Palestinian Authority [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas suspended all contacts, meetings and security coordination with Israel in protest at the Jenin carnage.
 
The decision came after Abbas held an emergency meeting with other PA leaders in Ramallah.
 
“In light of the ‘Israeli’ lack of commitment to the Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh understandings – the leadership announces that these understandings are no longer binding,” read a statement from Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh, referring to meetings held between the “Israeli” and Palestinian officials in Jordan and Egypt earlier this year.
 
The PA also decided to call for the implementation of anti-“Israel” UN Security Council resolutions and demanded The Hague-based International Criminal Court [ICC] expedite its proceedings against the occupying entity, it added.
 
“The leadership affirmed the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves against the aggression,” the statement read, noting that “the mission of the Palestinian Authority is to protect the Palestinian people, and to put all its capabilities for this purpose” while adhering to international law.
 
The Jenin incursion was launched amid already elevated tensions across the West Bank, with the “Israeli” military conducting near-nightly raids against the Palestinian towns.
 
Some 190 Palestinians have been martyred since the start of the year at the hands of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops.
