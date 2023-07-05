Iranian Foreign Minister in Azeri Capital for NAM Meeting

Islam Times - Iran’s top diplomat traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijan to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The two-day Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau got underway in Baku on Wednesday morning.

In a post on his Twitter account, Amirabdollahian said that given the diversity of the member states, NAM is a special opportunity to improve multilateralism and collective thinking to solve new global challenges.

He added that the trip is also an opportunity to pursue and promote the neighborliness policy in the region.

Founded in Belgrade in 1961, NAM has 120 member states, in addition to 17 observer states which are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

The Third World sees NAM a movement to make their voice heard amid a changing world that witnesses swinging geostrategic balances.

Heading a political delegation, Hossein Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on Tuesday.