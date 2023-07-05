0
Wednesday 5 July 2023 - 07:04

Iranian Foreign Minister in Azeri Capital for NAM Meeting

Story Code : 1067707
Iranian Foreign Minister in Azeri Capital for NAM Meeting
Heading a political delegation, Hossein Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on Tuesday.
 
The two-day Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau got underway in Baku on Wednesday morning.
 
In a post on his Twitter account, Amirabdollahian said that given the diversity of the member states, NAM is a special opportunity to improve multilateralism and collective thinking to solve new global challenges.
 
He added that the trip is also an opportunity to pursue and promote the neighborliness policy in the region.
 
Founded in Belgrade in 1961, NAM has 120 member states, in addition to 17 observer states which are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.
 
The Third World sees NAM a movement to make their voice heard amid a changing world that witnesses swinging geostrategic balances.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023