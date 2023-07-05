Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip

Islam Times - Israel launched a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in response to retaliatory rockets fired by Palestinian resistance fighters from the besieged enclave towards occupied territories over the Zionist military aggression in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

Reports from Palestinian sources indicated that Israel's air force struck targets near al-Baydar, west of Gaza City, and in Beit Lahia town in the north of the Strip. At least three airstrikes hit locations in the town, but the extent of damage and possible casualties is not yet known.

According to a security source, the air attacks targeted a site in northern Gaza but did not cause any injuries.

In response to the Israeli army raid in Jenin, resistance groups launched a salvo of five rockets from Gaza towards the southern part of the occupied territories. The Israeli army claimed that its Iron Dome anti-missile system successfully intercepted the rockets, with no reported injuries.

Israeli forces confirmed the death of one soldier during clashes with Palestinian fighters in Jenin. The soldier, a non-commissioned officer, was killed by live fire during the operation.

Israeli forces stormed Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin, opening fire and injuring at least three Palestinians. The director of the hospital reported that Israeli troops targeted medical staff, journalists, patients, and citizens with live bullets and stun grenades.

Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital in Jenin was also raided by Israeli forces. Additionally, five civilians sustained injuries during confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinians at the entrance to the village of Kafr Dan, northwest of Jenin.

After a 44-hour-long incursion, Israeli troops finally withdrew from Jenin on Tuesday evening. The United Nations Security Council has scheduled a closed-door meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, following Israel's major military operation in the West Bank. The meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates due to the concerning developments in Palestine.

The Israeli regime army claimed that the airstrikes targeted an underground weapons workshop used by Hamas and a site for processing rocket components.