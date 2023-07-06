Palestinian Youths Strike Zionist Regime Forces in Face: IRGC Quds Force Chief

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, hailed Palestinian youths’ courageous resistance against the full forces of Zionist regime’s military in a camp in the West Bank city of Jenin.

The senior commander highlighted the significance of self-defense capabilities as well as defending others, affirming, “The Palestinian children have never been as dignified and steadfast as they are today, while the criminal Israelis face many difficulties, divisions, and misfortunes, like never before.”

He added that the “children of Palestine have learned from the Islamic Revolution to live with dignity and fight with honor.”

Addressing a letter by former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett titled “A Letter to the Silent Zionist People,” Qaani said, “In his 26 to 27-page letter, Bennett describes the calamities that this regime is facing in economic, military, ethical, women's issues, and other matters, spanning six to seven pages. In the end, Bennett says, ‘The Jews had two periods of governance; the first one lasted 80 years, and conflicts escalated until the government fell. Then, they formed a government that lasted 75 years, and conflicts escalated until it fell.’ The former prime minister of the Zionist regime says, ‘The conflicts in our state have never been as significant as those in this government.’”

Qaani added that today, “We witnessed the Zionist regime mobilizing all its forces in the Jenin camp, but the Palestinian youth stand up against them. Some days, the Palestinians carry out more than 30 operations in the West Bank against the Zionist regime.”

Reiterating a quote from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei who said that the cost of compromise is greater than the cost of resistance, Qaani added that today “the resistance has proven itself in the defense arena."

After a 44-hour-long incursion, Israeli troops finally withdrew from Jenin on Tuesday evening. The United Nations Security Council has scheduled a closed-door meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, following Israel's major military operation in the West Bank. The meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates due to the concerning developments in Palestine. UN agencies have raised concerns over the scale of the Israeli regime’s assault.

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin and one in Ramallah. The Palestinian Red Crescent said it has evacuated about 3,000 people from the Jenin camp, where some 14,000 people live in an area of less than half a square kilometer.

“Today, we witnessed the Zionist regime mobilizing all its forces in the Jenin camp, but the Palestinian youths struck them in their faces,” General Qaani said during a speech on Wednesday morning.