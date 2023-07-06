0
Thursday 6 July 2023 - 02:19

Pakistani FM Denies His Country in China's 'Debt Trap'

Story Code : 1067883
Pakistani FM Denies His Country in China
Bilawal made the remarks in a written interview with Nikkei Asia published on Tuesday during his visit to Japan, Xinhua reported.
 
"It is incorrect to claim that Pakistan is in China's debt trap," he said, noting "most of the Chinese assistance to Pakistan is in the shape of investments or soft loans."
 
He also rejected fears that Pakistan could be forced to hand over control of key infrastructure as a consequence of debt, according to Nikkei Asia.
 
While Pakistan's economy has taken a heavy blow from widespread flooding in 2022 and the rise in food and energy prices caused by the Ukraine crisis, the minister stated that "there is no imminent danger of a default."
 
He also urged other countries to increase trade with Pakistan and to take in more migrant workers from the South Asian country. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023