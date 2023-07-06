Russia’s Gazprom Sues German Banking Giants

Islam Times - RusChemAlliance (RCA), a joint venture in which Russia's Gazprom holds a 50% stake, has initiated legal action against several major German banks over a contract from 2021 that was left unfulfilled due to sanctions, according to arbitration court files cited by Interfax.

Furthermore, on June 29, another claim worth the equivalent of $96 million was filed against Commerzbank AG.

RCA, which is co-owned by gas production firm RusGazDobycha, had entered into a contract with a consortium comprising Linde and Renaissance Heavy Industries in July 2021 for the construction of a gas processing plant in Leningrad Region. RCA had made an advance payment to Linde, but the German company halted the work in June 2022 citing EU sanctions.

RCA maintains that the contract does not fall under EU sanctions and alleges that guarantor banks have failed to fulfill their obligations due to the sanctions. Earlier this year, RCA filed a claim against Linde for approximately €1 billion. In response, the St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region Arbitration Court ordered the seizure of Linde's assets in Russia as an interim measure.

On June 27, a claim amounting to the ruble equivalent of $244.5 million was filed against Deutsche Bank AG at the St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region Arbitration Court, as reported by Interfax.