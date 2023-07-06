0
Thursday 6 July 2023 - 02:30

Russia’s Gazprom Sues German Banking Giants

Story Code : 1067884
Russia’s Gazprom Sues German Banking Giants
On June 27, a claim amounting to the ruble equivalent of $244.5 million was filed against Deutsche Bank AG at the St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region Arbitration Court, as reported by Interfax.
 
Furthermore, on June 29, another claim worth the equivalent of $96 million was filed against Commerzbank AG.
 
RCA, which is co-owned by gas production firm RusGazDobycha, had entered into a contract with a consortium comprising Linde and Renaissance Heavy Industries in July 2021 for the construction of a gas processing plant in Leningrad Region. RCA had made an advance payment to Linde, but the German company halted the work in June 2022 citing EU sanctions.
 
RCA maintains that the contract does not fall under EU sanctions and alleges that guarantor banks have failed to fulfill their obligations due to the sanctions. Earlier this year, RCA filed a claim against Linde for approximately €1 billion. In response, the St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region Arbitration Court ordered the seizure of Linde's assets in Russia as an interim measure.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023