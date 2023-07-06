Russian-Syrian Joint Air Drills to Begin in Syria

Islam Times - The deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, Oleg Gurinov, announced on Tuesday that joint air force and air defense force exercises between Russia and Syria began on July 5.

In addition, Gurinov reported nine instances of flight safety rule violations by drones belonging to the US-led international coalition in northern Syria over the past day.

"The increase in the number of non-deconflicted flights adds to the escalation of tension and in no way promotes mutual constructive cooperation. We repeat that the Russian side bears no responsibility for the safety of uncoordinated flights of unmanned aerial vehicles," he emphasized.

"Joint Russian-Syrian drills will begin on June 5 and will last for six days. It is planned to drill joint actions by aviation, air defense forces, and electronic warfare to repel air attacks," Gurinov stated, according to TASS.