0
Thursday 6 July 2023 - 02:35

Family of Killed French Teen Files Complaint over Fundraising for Police Officer

Story Code : 1067886
Family of Killed French Teen Files Complaint over Fundraising for Police Officer
The family of Nahel, the deceased teenager, has accused far-right publicist Jean Messiha, the initiator of the campaign, of fraud, illegal use of police data, and concealing a crime, with each charge carrying a potential sentence of five years in prison and a fine of 300,000 euros ($326,000).
 
The attorney representing Nahel's family alleged that Messiha unlawfully utilized information about the teen's prior offenses to portray him as a criminal and a repeat offender, and to rally support for the police officer who killed him, Sputnik reported.
 
"Jean Messiha claimed that the funds would benefit the police officer's family, but there is no certainty that the intended recipient would be someone closely related to him," the attorney told the media.
 
The fundraising campaign concluded overnight and raised over 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) through the Gofundme website, with more than 80,000 individuals contributing. A similar initiative on the Leetchi fundraising platform, aiming to support Nahel's mother, gathered just over 415,000 euros as of Wednesday morning, with approximately 21,000 contributors.
 
On June 27, a 17-year-old named Nahel M. was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, following his alleged refusal to comply with police instructions. The officer responsible for the teenager's death has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is currently in custody. The incident sparked widespread protests throughout the country. According to the latest data from the French Interior Ministry, since the onset of the unrest, approximately 3,800 cars have been set on fire by youths across the country. Additionally, police stations, government buildings, and around 100 town halls have been targeted. The Ministry of Economy stated that over 1,000 retail stores, approximately 370 bank branches, and around 10 shopping malls have been looted.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023