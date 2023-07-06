Family of Killed French Teen Files Complaint over Fundraising for Police Officer

Islam Times - The family of the teenager who was fatally shot by a police officer in the Paris suburb of Nanterre has lodged a complaint with the prosecutor's office against the individual behind a fundraising campaign to support the officer's family, according to a report by French radio.

The attorney representing Nahel's family alleged that Messiha unlawfully utilized information about the teen's prior offenses to portray him as a criminal and a repeat offender, and to rally support for the police officer who killed him, Sputnik reported.

"Jean Messiha claimed that the funds would benefit the police officer's family, but there is no certainty that the intended recipient would be someone closely related to him," the attorney told the media.

The fundraising campaign concluded overnight and raised over 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) through the Gofundme website, with more than 80,000 individuals contributing. A similar initiative on the Leetchi fundraising platform, aiming to support Nahel's mother, gathered just over 415,000 euros as of Wednesday morning, with approximately 21,000 contributors.

On June 27, a 17-year-old named Nahel M. was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, following his alleged refusal to comply with police instructions. The officer responsible for the teenager's death has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is currently in custody. The incident sparked widespread protests throughout the country. According to the latest data from the French Interior Ministry, since the onset of the unrest, approximately 3,800 cars have been set on fire by youths across the country. Additionally, police stations, government buildings, and around 100 town halls have been targeted. The Ministry of Economy stated that over 1,000 retail stores, approximately 370 bank branches, and around 10 shopping malls have been looted.

The family of Nahel, the deceased teenager, has accused far-right publicist Jean Messiha, the initiator of the campaign, of fraud, illegal use of police data, and concealing a crime, with each charge carrying a potential sentence of five years in prison and a fine of 300,000 euros ($326,000).