Islam Times - Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s press office issued a statement late Wednesday that revealed the Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov was kidnapped in Iraq four months ago.

Finally, Netanyahu held Iraq responsible for the safety and fate of Tsurkov.

Israeli Channel 13 revealed that masked men in Baghdad kidnapped Tsurkuv in March and that they knew she is Israeli.

The Zionist channel quoted an Israeli political official as demanding that the Israelis do not visit hostile countries.

Netanyahu claimed that Tsurkov used the Russian passport to obtain access to Iraq and that Iraqi groups kidnapped her.