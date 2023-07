Islam Times - A Lebanese army unit confronted this noon an Israeli enemy bulldozer that was attempting to cross the Blue Line at the border of Mais Al-Jabal in the south.

For their part, locals of Markaba and Hounin gathered in the face of an enemy bulldozer in the area situated between the two towns.

The Israeli occupation forces have breached the controversial Blue Line several times; however, the readiness of the Lebanese army and resistance has frustrated its schemes.

The army managed to prevent the vehicle from resuming its operation and forced it to pull back.