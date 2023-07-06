Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive

Islam Times - The Palestinians managed to record a glorious victory by ending Israel’s aggression against the Jenin refugee camp, says the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

“The Palestinian nation, through unity and offering unwavering support to resistance fighters, proved they can defeat the Zionist enemy.

“Palestinians have proven that they can overwhelm the Israeli occupation forces in any battle no matter what the situation could be, as was the case in Operation Sword al-Quds [carried out in May 2021] and the latest retaliatory operations in Jenin,” Nakhalah said.

The Islamic Jihad chief noted that all the residents of the Jenin camp admire the heroic sacrifices made by resistance fighters and the Jenin Brigades “during these historical moments.”

“These moments are the moments of pride and glory that will persist until our final victory over the occupying regime,” he stated.

Nakhalah also called for national solidarity and concerted efforts to ramp up resistance in the Jenin camp, so that it “remains as an inspiring model of revolution, struggle and resistance.”

Meanwhile, Nakhalah and Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the latest Israeli military incursions into the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

Both leaders hailed the unity of Palestinians and resistance groups in the face of Israeli aggression.

They stated that local residents of the Jenin camp fought a decisive battle, emphasizing that resistance is the strategic choice for all Palestinians in order to confront recurrent Israeli assaults.

The two leaders reiterated that the Palestinian nation will continue its resistance against the Israeli regime through all available means, stressing that all walks of the Palestinian nation are willing to maintain cooperation and strong bonds in order to further cement national unity.

Ziyad al-Nakhalah said on Tuesday evening that the Jenin Brigades, affiliated with the al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, played the leading role in notching up the outstanding achievement.