Argentina, Brazil, Mexico Condemn Israeli Aggression on Jenin

Islam Times - The governments of Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Palestine and urged the involved sides to prevent the escalation of violence.

The Israeli regime launched its biggest air and ground offensive in recent years early Monday, with Israeli planes carrying out more than 10 strikes on Jenin refugee camp.

The three Latin American countries condemned terrorism in all their manifestations and called for respect for international humanitarian law and a two-state solution.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that 12 people, including five children, were martyred and 140 injured during the Israeli regime raids, with 30 civilians in critical condition.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the Israeli army has ended its attacks in the city of Jenin in the West Bank.

On Monday, the Tel Aviv regime launched a major aerial and ground offensive in Jenin and its refugee camp, killing at least ten Palestinians and injuring dozens, some of them listed in critical or serious condition. The attacks continued on Tuesday.

The military assault appeared to be the largest attack in the occupied West Bank in around two decades as the regime deployed armed drones and hundreds of troops against the innocent Palestinians.

Israeli troops also forced hundreds of families in the Jenin camp to leave their homes in preparation for demolishing them in order to reach the resistance fighters.

The regime's inhumane moves drew widespread condemnation from Muslim and non-muslim countries.

"The governments of Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico have learned with dismay of a new large-scale Israeli military intrusion into the city of Jenin in the Palestinian West Bank... express their sincere condolences to the families of those killed and urge all sides involved to immediately cease hostilities to prevent the escalation of a spiral of violence leading to an increase in the number of civilian casualties, displacement of the population and destruction of urban infrastructure in Jenin," according to the joint statement distributed Tuesday by the Mexican Foreign Ministry.