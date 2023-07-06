0
Thursday 6 July 2023 - 06:32

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico Condemn Israeli Aggression on Jenin

Story Code : 1067934
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico Condemn Israeli Aggression on Jenin
"The governments of Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico have learned with dismay of a new large-scale Israeli military intrusion into the city of Jenin in the Palestinian West Bank... express their sincere condolences to the families of those killed and urge all sides involved to immediately cease hostilities to prevent the escalation of a spiral of violence leading to an increase in the number of civilian casualties, displacement of the population and destruction of urban infrastructure in Jenin," according to the joint statement distributed Tuesday by the Mexican Foreign Ministry.
 
The Israeli regime launched its biggest air and ground offensive in recent years early Monday, with Israeli planes carrying out more than 10 strikes on Jenin refugee camp.
 
The three Latin American countries condemned terrorism in all their manifestations and called for respect for international humanitarian law and a two-state solution.
 
The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that 12 people, including five children, were martyred and 140 injured during the Israeli regime raids, with 30 civilians in critical condition.
 
Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the Israeli army has ended its attacks in the city of Jenin in the West Bank.
 
On Monday, the Tel Aviv regime launched a major aerial and ground offensive in Jenin and its refugee camp, killing at least ten Palestinians and injuring dozens, some of them listed in critical or serious condition. The attacks continued on Tuesday. 
 
The military assault appeared to be the largest attack in the occupied West Bank in around two decades as the regime deployed armed drones and hundreds of troops against the innocent Palestinians.
 
Israeli troops also forced hundreds of families in the Jenin camp to leave their homes in preparation for demolishing them in order to reach the resistance fighters.
 
The regime's inhumane moves drew widespread condemnation from Muslim and non-muslim countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023