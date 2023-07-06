14 Killed, Injured in Suicide Attack on Northwest Pakistan

Islam Times - 14 people were killed and injured when a suicide bomber targeted a security checkpoint in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The check post was wrecked in the suicide attack that killed three Paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and a child and also injured ten civilians, he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, Devdiscourse reported.

The security forces launched a massive search operation in the area to arrest the perpetrators.

On Jun 24, one policeman was killed, and another was injured in an attack by a suicide bomber in the Balochistan province. The attack happened in Balochistan's Turbat when the female suicide bomber targeted a vehicle of the Paramilitary FC.

The suicide attack occurred at the Hameedullah Shaheed security check post on the Bannu-Miran Shah Road in the North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Riaz said.