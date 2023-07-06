0
Thursday 6 July 2023 - 08:47

US Coalition UAVs Violated Flight Safety Rules 5 Times

Story Code : 1067958
US Coalition UAVs Violated Flight Safety Rules 5 Times
According to the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry) Gurinov, the Russian side once again expresses concern over the systemic violations of the deconfliction protocols linked with the flights of the coalition’s drones.
 
"During the day, twelve violations were reported, including five over an area that was closed for flights due to the joint Russian-Syrian drills in northern Syria. We remind that the Russian side bears no responsibility for the safety of flight of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), which were not agreed with the Russian side," TASS quoted him as saying.
 
He also said that two shelling attacks on the positions of Syria’s government army were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Aleppo and Latakia governorates.
 
The joint Russian-Syrian air force and air defense force drills began in Syria on July 5. It is planned to drill joint actions by aviation, air defense forces, and electronic warfare to repel air attacks.
