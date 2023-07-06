US Treasury Secretary to Visit China

Islam Times - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit Beijing on July 6 through 9 to meet with high-ranking Chinese officials.

The agenda of the talks is expected to include cooperation in the area of settling issues of global debts, problems of climate change, macroeconomic matters, and the issues of responsible management of bilateral relations. Apart from that, a key goal of the visit is to establish communication channels between the two countries’ economic authorities.

Although she is not scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, she is expected to hold talks with Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng. The visit was announced by the US Department of the Treasury on July 2 and on the following day Yellen met with China’s Ambassador to Washington Xie Feng to discuss a range of bilateral economic problems ahead of her visit, TASS reported.