Thursday 6 July 2023 - 09:26

Iran FM: NAM Can Unite Members, Affect Global Power Equations

Iran FM: NAM Can Unite Members, Affect Global Power Equations
In an article published in Iran newspaper on Thursday, Hossein Amir Abdollahian underlined the need to redefine the role of NAM in a bid to activate its presence on the world stage.
 
He also said the forum, which is the largest grouping of countries outside of the UN, should be strengthened with the aim of promoting peace and stability, as well as overcoming unilateralism, insecurity and discrimination.
 
“Undoubtedly, the movement has the potential to influence global power equations and has special capacities for its member states. If the member states manage to use these capacities properly, the NAM would naturally play a constructive role in the field of global politics in the future,” he added.
 
“We must believe that NAM, even in its current condition, still possesses the potential to play a desirable role in global power equations. Using NAM’s existing facilities and capacities can greatly contribute to boosting political, economic and security convergence between the members and thus improving the movement’s global position.”
 
The top Iranian diplomat further called on NAM countries to cooperate with each other in order to resolve the current challenges facing them in the security, social, environmental and health areas, along with the issues of refugees, drugs, international organized crimes and terrorism.
 
Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran – as a NAM member – has strongly supported any mechanisms toward the development and prosperity of the forum’s member states, Amir Abdollahian asserted.
 
He also noted that the Islamic Republic and many NAM members share common views on a range of topics, including “a Middle East free of nuclear weapons,” “non-military intervention in regional issues,” “the enhancement of the regional alliance for peace,” and “public security.”
 
The article was published as the Iranian foreign minister is attending the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku.
