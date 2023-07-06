0
Thursday 6 July 2023 - 09:28

Saudi Arabia: Oil Cuts Show Relations with Russia are Strong

Story Code : 1067967
Saudi Arabia: Oil Cuts Show Relations with Russia are Strong
Oil producers are grappling with falling prices and high market volatility amid fears of a global economic slowdown and Russia’s operation in Ukraine, which has upended economies worldwide.
 
Earlier this week, Riyadh said it would extend a production reduction of one million barrels per day [BPD], which began in July, to August to boost prices. Meanwhile, its ally in the OPEC+ group of oil producers, Moscow, decided to slash exports by 50,000 BPD in August.
 
OPEC+ says it does not have a price target and is seeking to have a balanced oil market to meet the interests of both consumers and producers.
 
Speaking at an OPEC+ seminar in Vienna, Prince Salman said the coordinated announcement was "quite telling.”
 
“Part of what we have done with the help of our colleagues from Russia was also to mitigate the cynical side of the spectators on what is going on between Saudi Arabia and Russia, he added.
 
Moscow and Riyadh have not always talked with one voice regarding oil quotas, with Russia less enthusiastic than Saudi Arabia about cutting production as it needs the revenue amid its war in Ukraine and Western sanctions.
 
Moscow has “committed to this exercise” though, the Saudi energy minister insisted. “We will do whatever is necessary, whatever it takes” to stabilize prices.
 
The latest cuts, however, have failed to drive up international oil prices.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
Military-Grade Weapons Used as France Plunges into Mass Protests
2 July 2023
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
Belarus Leader Asks Wagner Mercenaries to Train His Military
2 July 2023
Police officers face protesters in Paris, on June 30, 2023.
Macron Blames Video Games, Social Apps for Riots
1 July 2023
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
NATO Chief: Burning Quran Isn’t Illegal!
30 June 2023
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque, Tear Up Holy Quran
1 July 2023
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
HRW: Ukraine Uses Banned Landmines
1 July 2023