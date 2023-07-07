Syria Calls for Support against Int’l Terrorism at NAM Meeting

Islam Times - Syria's Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad highlighted the shared goals of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries in promoting a secure world based on peace, justice, solidarity, and cooperation.

Mikdad stressed the importance of upholding the principles that have allowed the NAM to hold a significant position in the international arena. He noted that maintaining and strengthening this position is crucial in the face of challenges arising from hegemonic policies and pressures exerted by certain Western countries.

Expressing gratitude, Mikdad thanked NAM member states for their support and assistance to Syria following the devastating earthquake that struck the country earlier this year. He called for continued support in promoting the humanitarian situation, economic recovery, and the return of refugees to their homeland.

Addressing the issue of terrorism, Mikdad emphasized the need for unified efforts to combat this scourge, which not only affects Syria but also poses a threat to international peace, security, and human civilization.

Syria condemned the policies of blockade and collective punishment imposed by illegitimate unilateral coercive measures, urging NAM member states to intensify efforts to lift these measures unconditionally. Mikdad also denounced the ongoing Israeli occupation of Arab lands and the repeated aggressions against the Palestinian people and Syrian citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan, calling for condemnation and collective action against Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Syria reaffirmed its commitment to restore the occupied Golan Heights in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, including resolutions No. 242, 338, and 497. Mikdad emphasized Syria's intention to end any foreign illegitimate military presence on its land.

In conclusion, Mikdad congratulated Uganda on assuming the upcoming leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement and expressed Syria's desire to participate in the Kampala Summit in the coming year.

Speaking at the Ministerial Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Mikdad commended Azerbaijan for hosting the meeting under the theme "United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges."