Friday 7 July 2023 - 04:14

World’s Biggest Nuclear Power Plant Being Planned in Canada

The Ontario government said that Bruce Power will conduct an environmental assessment of adding as much as 4.8 gigawatts of capacity to its plant in Canada’s most-populous province, Bloomberg reported.
 
The plant’s eight reactors currently have about 6.2 gigawatts of capacity and supply 30 percent of the province’s power.
 
The expansion would make the site larger than Japan’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, the biggest in the world with seven reactors and more than 8 gigawatts of capacity.
 
The announcement comes amid growing recognition that carbon-free nuclear power is likely to play an important role in the global battle against climate change.
 
Canada is developing plans to mandate a net-zero power grid by 2035, and the Bruce project would be the first conventional nuclear plant in the province in three decades.
 
Another utility in the region, Ontario Power Generation, is involved in an effort to develop a new type of advanced reactor.
 
“New nuclear generation is going to be critical to building the clean grid of the future,” said Todd Smith, Ontario’s energy minister.
